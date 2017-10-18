17 October 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Bogus Cop Cheats Them All Until He Demands Love From a Varsity Student

Masvingo — A 42 old unemployed man fleeced people through masquerading as an intelligence and police officer until he was busted when he used the same trick to propose love to a university student, a local magistrate heard Monday.

Tasangana Kelvin Mawisire will spend the next five years in prison for the crime.

He appeared before magistrate Takawira Mugabe.

Prosecutor Edmund Mapope told the court that in 2015 Mawisire pocketed $540 from a desperate job seeker after he told his victim that he was a member of the CIO and was recruiting candidates for the state department.

Court heard that in June this year, Mawisire took $800 from a woman who wanted a sugar cane farm in Chiredzi.

Mawisire had told the woman that he was an official from the ministry of lands and would facilitate her resettlement in the lucrative sugar cane farming area.

However his luck ran out on 6 October when he did the unthinkable and impersonated a police officer to propose love to Nyaradzo Ndoro, a Great Zimbabwe University student.

Court heard that Mawisire approached Ndoro and told her that he was a police officer investigating a robbery case involving her boyfriend.

Court was told that Mawisire told the girl that she should enter into a relationship with him if she wanted robbery charges against her boyfriend dropped.

Court heard that Ndoro turned down the proposal but Mawisire kept on pestering her.

Incensed by the pestering, Ndoro reported the matter to the police leading to Mawisire's arrest.

