Liberia: NEC Must Re-Strategize Ahead of Presidential Run-Off

Several Problems Were associated with the conduct of the October 10, 2017, Presidential and Legislative Elections, which included the absence of voters' names on the final voter roll and inadequate civic education for voters.

While The Process was relatively free, fair and transparent, there were reported violence in Totota, Bong County, Dulay in Nimba County and other areas. Voters also complained about standing in long queues for several hours without casting their votes only because their names were not on the final voter roll, although they had voter cards. In some areas, voting began far beyond the official time of 8:00 A.M. Voters were also frustrated with the process due to election workers' failure to place voter identification numbers at the precinct early.

We Believe The problems that were associated with the elections could have been prevented had the NEC ensured that voters, whose names were not on the provisional roll, were added to avoid some of the lapses that characterized the elections. Election workers underperformed at the various polling centers. Some of them did not know how to start and where to start from, apparently themselves were not properly trained to deal with election issues.

As We Move toward a presidential run-off election, it is our expectation that the National Elections Commission will go back to the drawing board and redesign its strategy relative to voter education, deploying election materials and staff on time and putting in place a system that would allow registered voters to participate in the process.

We Believe That NEC fell short of these important requirements that could have stalled the entire elections. The NEC should provide better civic and voter education ahead of the run-off to avoid huge invalid votes. If the NEC re-strategizes for the run-off, the process will be credible and void of irregularities.