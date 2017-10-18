Liberia: Nimba Votes in Election Re-Run

... After NEC Staff Was Caught With Marked Ballots

By Alloycious David

Electorate in at least five polling places in Dulay and Beo Bongaplay of District #4, Nimba County have voted in a rerun election sanctioned by National Elections Commission (NEC).

Sources, who came from the areas said voters form long queues in the early morning hours of Tuesday, October 17, 2017.

NEC instructed that a re-run be carried out in district #4 due to alleged fraud and discrepancies.

An election worker hinted that a presiding officer of one of the polling places in Dulay was caught with six ballot papers, already checked in favor of a particular candidate, while in the town of Beo Bongaplay, the electoral process was disrupted.

He disclosed that some individuals disrupted the voting process because one of the centers failed to open.

The NEC staff disclosed that the presiding officer, identified as Josephus Cooper, caught with six ballot papers was arrested by the police and placed behind bars.

Following the disruption of voting on October 10, 2017, some voters went on the rampage and held security agents assigned with polling staff hostage.