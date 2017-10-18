17 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Warriors Recover Well Thanks to Vallie Ton

Tagged:

Related Topics

A fine century from Yaseen Vallie helped the Warriors recover from some mid-innings trouble to reach the halfway stage of their Sunfoil Series clash against the Cape Cobras with a slight advantage at Newlands in Cape Town on Tuesday.

The right-hander struck 150 (211 balls, 23 fours, 1 six), his 12th career century, to lead his side to 347 all out, before the visiting bowlers struck twice to leave the hosts on 97 for two by stumps - still trailing by 250.

Vallie shared in two near century stands that helped propel the Warriors, first adding 91 with overnight partner Jerry Nqolo (29) for the fourth wicket and then putting on 94 with Ayabulela Gqamane for the eighth wicket.

In between, he also added 55 with captain Jon-Jon Smuts (30), with Gqamane eventually the last man out for a feisty 61 (58 balls, 7 fours, 1 six).

Michael Cohen, who made his debut in the previous round of games, was the pick of the bowlers with five for 107, with Lizaad Williams bagging four for 54.

Basheer Walters (1/20) struck early to remove Simon Khomari for one and Simon Harmer (1/21) dismissed Zubayr Hamza (34) late in the day, with Pieter Malan holding up one end through his unbeaten 48.

Most of day one was lost due to rain and a wet outfield.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Massive Data Leak Exposes Personal Details of Millions

The sensitive private information of 30 million South Africans, contained in a massive data breach, appears to have been… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.