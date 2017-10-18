South Africa: Warriors Recover Well Thanks to Vallie Ton

A fine century from Yaseen Vallie helped the Warriors recover from some mid-innings trouble to reach the halfway stage of their Sunfoil Series clash against the Cape Cobras with a slight advantage at Newlands in Cape Town on Tuesday.

The right-hander struck 150 (211 balls, 23 fours, 1 six), his 12th career century, to lead his side to 347 all out, before the visiting bowlers struck twice to leave the hosts on 97 for two by stumps - still trailing by 250.

Vallie shared in two near century stands that helped propel the Warriors, first adding 91 with overnight partner Jerry Nqolo (29) for the fourth wicket and then putting on 94 with Ayabulela Gqamane for the eighth wicket.

In between, he also added 55 with captain Jon-Jon Smuts (30), with Gqamane eventually the last man out for a feisty 61 (58 balls, 7 fours, 1 six).

Michael Cohen, who made his debut in the previous round of games, was the pick of the bowlers with five for 107, with Lizaad Williams bagging four for 54.

Basheer Walters (1/20) struck early to remove Simon Khomari for one and Simon Harmer (1/21) dismissed Zubayr Hamza (34) late in the day, with Pieter Malan holding up one end through his unbeaten 48.

Most of day one was lost due to rain and a wet outfield.

