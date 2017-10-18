South Africa: Elgar Double Ton Powers Titans

A career-best Sunfoil Series double century by Dean Elgar helped the Titans take control of their clash against the Dolphins after two days of action at the City Oval in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.

The Proteas opener made a superb unbeaten 237 (370 balls, 26 fours, 3 sixes) - his highest score at franchise level - as the visitors piled on 500 for six declared.

He received splendid support from wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen, who also made a ton after he compiled 111 (177 balls, 10 fours, 2 sixes), with the pair putting on a fixture record 239 for the third wicket.

Left-hander Elgar's previous best score in domestic four-day cricket was 225 for the Eagles against the Titans over a decade ago in 2006/07.

Khaya Zondo ended as the most successful of the bowlers with two for 52.

The big partnership then allowed the away side to then put the hosts under some pressure and they struck early through Corbin Bosch (1/9) as he dismissed Sarel Erwee for 13.

Senuran Muthusamy (16) and Vaughn van Jaarsveld (11) took the Dolphins to the close on 47 for one, still trailing by 453.

Source: Sport24