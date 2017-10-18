Kenya: Siege Exposes Details of Kenyatta-Odinga Deal at Wanjigi Home

The iconic picture of President Uhuru Kenyatta, his deputy William Ruto, and Nasa leader Raila Odinga and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka giggling outside State House in 2013 will forever remain etched in the minds of most Kenyans.

The picture was taken after a meeting between the two opposing sides just days after the Supreme Court upheld President Kenyatta's victory on March 4, 2013.

TENSIONS

The picture served to calm the rising tensions in the country after the hotly contested election.

But what had remained unknown until today was the behind the scenes lobbying that helped bring down the tension when Mr Odinga, later issued a statement wishing the government well.

At a press conference on Wednesday Nairobi businessman Jimi Wanjigi revealed that the Jubilee government was actually formed at his home on Easter Monday, April 1, 2013.

"This current regime of Uhuru Kenyatta know my home. It is a home they have visited and shared meals with my family. In fact, their government was formed in this home."

"In the last general election in 2013, it is in this home that Baba (Mr Odinga) agreed to come to shake hands with Uhuru Kenyatta after the Supreme Court had upheld his election," he said.

"It is here that a peace direction was accepted and a progress forward to Uhuru's own acceptance of leadership in 2013. It is in this same home that the same regime has come to desecrate."

RAILA

Mr Odinga echoed the sentiments.

"Jimmy Wanjigi here is no stranger to President Uhuru Kenyatta. Uhuru Kenyatta knows, I've been with Uhuru Kenyatta in this residence. And we had a very long discussion with him here hosted by Jimi Wanjigi. in this residence," said Mr Odinga.

Following the raid by police officers at the home, the businessman said he was innocent adding he was being persecuted for backing Mr Odinga.

He said all the weapons seized by the police at his home are licensed.

"And if they can do that to some of us who live in these suburbs, it must be frightening too think what is happening to the small mwananchi," he said.

"Mwananchi who is struggling every single day to make ends make a living, the kind of persecution they must face daily."