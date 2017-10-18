Kenya: Odinga Claims He Was Detained at Jimi Wanjigi's House

Opposition leader Raila Odinga on Wednesday claimed that he was detained at Mr Jimi Wanjigi's house in Muthaiga Estate by police.

Mr Odinga on Tuesday evening went to visit Mr Wanjigi and alleges he was not allowed to leave by police.

Speaking Wednesday, the National Super Alliance leader claimed the government was taking the country back to the 'dark era'.

He said this has been evident since the historical Supreme Court ruling that nullified President Uhuru Kenyatta election.

BULLETS

"The President talking bad about court amounts to contempt of court. It has also been seen where police shoot at even children using live bullets," he said.

On the raid on Mr Wanjigi's home, Mr Odinga accused police of being "hired thugs" who are being used to harass innocent civilians.

He said President Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto are not strangers to the businessman.

"Jimi is no stranger to Uhuru. The president and I have been hosted by him and had lengthy talks at this very residence in 2013," he said.

This sentiment was supported by Mr Wanjigi, who said he has hosted the President and other government leaders at his house in the past.

"The current regime of government was actually formed in my home, they have visited and even eaten with me. After the 2013 elections, it is my home where Raila and the President came to and shook hands after the Supreme Court decision," he said.

ILLEGAL WEAPONS

Police raided the businessman's house and camped there for 72 hours.

This is despite a court order obtained by Mr Wanjigi's lawyers preventing police from carrying out their search. Police had said they are searching for of illegal weapons.

Mr Odinga said all the firearms found in the house are licenced.

The businessman disassociated himself from weapons found by police in a house in Malindi claimed to be his.

On Wednesday, the opposition leader and Siaya Senator Mr James Orengo indicated that they are moving to court to file a contempt case against the Inspector General of Police and the Director of Public Prosecution for allowing the raid despite an order stopping it.

"We need a State where police don't say they are acting on orders from above," he said.

"We want to remind the IG and his bosses that the Constitution 2010, transformed the police boss into a police service. It looks as if the IG has not been transformed," added Nasa co-principal Moses Wetang'ula.