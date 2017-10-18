Liberia: Lonestarcell MTN Launches Smile Today Promotion

One of Liberia's leading mobile communication network LoneStar Cell MTN has restored the hope of many valuable subscribers, launching the "Smile Today" promotion.

Speaking at the formal launch of the Smile Today on Tuesday, 17 October at the company head offices in Oldest Congo Town, the Brand and Communication Manager, Mrs. Abigail Nufefeatalai said LoneStar Cell MTN will be giving its subscribers hundred thousand reasons to smile every day.

"We're going to be changing the lives of every Liberian in this country, because we are launching one of the biggest promotions ever in this country," she says.

The company says it has a history of giving back to its customers, and the country in which it operates. Also speaking, the Senior Manager for Marketing Service Mr. Ibrahim Daramie said LoneStar Cell MTN will make history, and change lives.

He says about a month ago, the company launched its Discount Store where Liberians were asked to dial 500 and get the best deal in their market.

"We have over three hundred thousand of our subscribers enjoying this service from the discount store," he notes, adding that all the company asks its subscribers is to get to the Discount Store and talk to its brand ambassadors.

The company says hundreds of valued subscribers are expected to win one thousand Liberian dollars every day for hundred days under this new promotion.

It says every month; it will have a subscriber that will walk away with one million Liberian dollars for the next four months. Meanwhile, Mr. Daramie says to form part of those that will win one million dollar for the next four month, subscribers must ensure that they reach their recharge targets by dialing *124# and stand the chance to win.