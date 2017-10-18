Liberia: Timothy Weah - 'It Will Be the Best Thing for My Dad to Lead Liberia'

Timothy Weah (in the middle) stand alongside his father George Weah (R) and a PSG team official after signing a contract with PSG (Photo credit: PSG)

With a possible runoff election scheduled for next month, the son of former footballer, now presidential candidate, George Weah of the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), has said it would be the best thing for Liberians to elect his father as president of the country at the upcoming November 7 poll.

Timothy Weah told the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on Monday that his father is going through a lot of pressure from the media and the people, "so I just said, "Dad, you are the best; just keep on doing what you are doing, and I know you are going to win this time."

The 17-year-old American said his dad loves and has helped Liberia, so becoming the next leader of the country would be the best thing.

Timothy, a forward for the Paris Saint-Germain youth team, told the BBC, "This time, I feel they will get their votes' worth and he is going to lead Liberia to a very bright future."

Authorities of the National Elections Commission (NEC) have announced 95.6 percent of the October 10 polls that show George Weah and Vice-President Joseph Boakai heading for a runoff, with Weah leading with 39.0 percent, while Boakai trails with 29.1 percent of the votes the NEC has tallied so far.

In 2005 and 2011, Weah finished runner-up to President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in the first round and the runoff elections.

In the meantime, Timothy said he is focusing on the success of his team in the Under-17 World Cup and to secure a first team status at PSG.

Weah on Monday scored a hat trick to help his US U-17 team advance to the quarter finals of the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup in India. He is the first American player at all levels to score a hat trick in the World Cup.

The USA is expected to face England or Japan in the quarter finals on Saturday, October 21 in Goa, India.