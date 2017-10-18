Kenya: Nasa to Hold Countrywide Demos on Election Day

Photo: Silas Apollo/Daily Nation

Nasa leader Raila Odinga arriving at Kamukunji Grounds, Nairobi for a rally on October 18, 2017.

National Super Alliance (Nasa) leader Raila Odinga has said the opposition will hold countrywide demonstrations on October 26.

This is the day set for the repeat presidential election.

Speaking at Kamukunji Grounds in Nairobi on Wednesday, Mr Odinga said they will continue to push the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to meet their demands.

"(Wafula ) Chebukati's statement today confirms that IEBC takes instructions from State house. Today we are changing our call from no reforms, no elections to October, no elections," said Mr Odinga ,who has been insisting that he has quit the repeat election.

RESIGNATION

He called for dialogue saying "we must sit down and negotiate" as the current environment is not conducive for any election.

He said resignation of IEBC commissioner Roselyn Akombe was an indication that there is interference from State House.

Mr Odinga made the remarks even as President Uhuru Kenyatta warned that stern action will be taken against anyone who will attempt to disrupt the repeat elections.

Speaking at a rally in Nanyuki on Wednesday, the President cited recent incidents where IEBC officials were attacked while preparing for the elections.

"Whoever will try to stop the elections, by attacking IEBC officials, firm action will be taken against them. We cannot allow a few individuals to destroy our country," he said.

BOYCOTT

The President told Mr Odinga to stop inciting Kenyans not to participate in the coming election adding that the utterances amounted to denying Kenyans their right to vote.

"We are telling Raila you have a right to boycott the election but Kenyans have a right to vote," said President Kenyatta.

"Why do you think you have a right to stop Kenyans from exercising their democratic right?" posed the President.

The President said Kenyans will not allow the opposition leader to undermine the elections so that he can force the country to have a coalition government.

Additional reporting by PSCU.