18 October 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Ghana, Others Set for Lagos Taekwondo Classics

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ghana has indicated its willingness to attend the forthcoming 2017 edition of the Lagos International Taekwondo classics holding between November 23rd and 25th, 2017 at the Molade Okoya Thomas Multipurpose Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

Other countries whose entries have also been received include Senegal, Mali and Seychelles among others. This is the fourth edition of the programme.

Chairman of the Main Organising Committee, Jimmy Ogunowo, disclosed to reporters yesterday that the level of preparations made so far will ensure more participation from other countries for the annual event.

Ogunowo who is also the chairman of the Lagos State Taekwondo Association said preparations towards hosting a successful championship.

"We have made all the necessary contacts to ensure that equipment and man-power from the Korean Embassy will be available for the programme," he remarked.

He said that the taekwondo classic is being sponsored by the Lagos State Government through the Lagos State Sports Commission in line with the state government policy on sports development, tourism and entertainment.

Adding that the state association which is the pioneer taekwondo body in Nigeria, will continue to encourage and organise such championship in its bid to boost grassroots development of the sport not only in Lagos but Nigeria in general.

Nigeria

World Food Day - Nigeria Far From Achieving Food Security

As Nigeria joins the global world to celebrate the World Food Day (WFD), indications arising from various stakeholders… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.