18 October 2017

The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

Zambia: Education Minister Speaks Tough

By Chila Namaiko

General Education Minister Dennis Wanchinga has directed all provincial and district education authorities to closely monitor education institutions to ensure rules and regulations governing the conduct of pupils are adhered to.

Dr Wanchinga has also advised school authorities to sensitise pupils on the need to report all incidences of bullying, mockery and any form of abusive behaviour.

Dr Wanchinga informed Parliament yesterday that the Government was committed to ensuring a safe learning environment for learners in private and public schools and would not allow destructive behaviour to take route in the country's education system.

"Government policy regarding the behaviour of pupils in school is strict and does not condone any form of violent behaviour," he said.

He said this in a ministerial statement on an assault case of a pupil by fellow pupils at Chengelo School, in response to a point of order raised last week by UPND Mazabuka Member of Parliament (MP) Garry Nkombo.

Dr Wanchinga said acts of bullying, mockery and subjection of any leaner to any form of in-human-treatment was strictly prohibited.

He advised private school authorities to establish a guidance and counselling office to deal with psycho-social and other behavioural related matters among learners as was the case in all Government schools were those positions had been created.

