South Africa: #CapeWaterGate - the Cape Town Swimming Pools You Can Splash Around in This Summer

By now, the idea of your own private pool should be a distant memory - or a great big eyesore in the middle of your garden. There are, however, plenty of shared spaces as an option. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

Ah, summer. A time for sipping pink drinks by the poolside and pretending the world does not exist. Only problem is, the "new normal" means you shouldn't have a pool, never mind sit next to it. If, for some unholy reason, you are part of the select few who disobeyed all the warnings and were still filling up a large body of water, be warned: we're all coming to bathe in it when the water runs out.

If, however, you have sacrificed your precious luxury, you can still get your fix at a number of public swimming pools in Cape Town this summer. Or can you?

Last year, public swimming pool hours in Cape Town were cut down drastically in order to comply with water restrictions. This year, it's gone a step further.

The City of Cape Town's Recreation and Parks Department announced in September that it will drastically reduce the number of municipal pools open during the summer months. Just...

