17 October 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Three Universities Castigated for Announcing Increases Before Release of Fees Commission Report

Unilateral fees increases for the 2018 academic year by some universities might be a recipe for disaster, warns the Higher Education Transformation Network. By ORATENG LEPODISE.

While we await the overdue Fees Commission report, some universities have already announced fees increases for the 2018 academic year.

On Tuesday the Higher Education Transformation Network (HETN) condemned the unilateral fees increments of certain universities. They named three - Stellenbosch University, Central University of Technology in the Free State and North West University.

"We call on all university vice-chancellors and their councils to cease their unilateralism and delay their management planning cycles and desist from unilaterally raising fees for the academic year of 2018 outside state policy pronouncement and the publishing and gazetting of the policy findings by the Fees Commission Report and Department of Higher Education and Training," said Dr Reginald Legoabe, chairperson of HETN.

"Should universities persist in proceeding with their unilateral fee increments for 2018 prior to the publishing of the Fees Commission report and the finalisation of an official fee policy for 2018 by the Department of Higher Education and Training, then we will consider all our options including an urgent application to interdict all parties from implementing the...

