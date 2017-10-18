18 October 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Op-Ed - in Defence of Tom Moyane At SARS

The SA Revenue Service (SARS) does not wish to interfere with hard-won media freedom. However, it is a fair demand that the media be held to its highest standards to be factual, accurate and truthful in its coverage of SARS. By SANDILE MEMELA.

Sandile Memela is media executive at SARS.

Today's media institutions have greater power to influence society and to make or break the credibility of government and its institutions. There is nothing secret about the tension that exists between government and the media.

In fact, a number of state-owned entities are under an intense critical media spotlight that draws them into the narrative of State Capture and links them to the President Jacob Zuma "political faction" and the Gupta family in one way or the other.

Over the last two years, these SOEs - including the SABC, SAA, Eskom, Denel, the National Treasury and, of course, SARS - seem to capture news headlines on the alleged shenanigans that go on inside the organisations that link them to alleged corruption of the Gupta family and other attempts to access state resources.

Among those that have been subjected to unrelenting media scrutiny and assault are the South African Revenue Service...

