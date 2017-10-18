18 October 2017

South Africa: Happy Diwali!

President Jacob Zuma has sent good wishes to all the Hindu, Tamil, Gujerati and other communities in South Africa who celebrate Diwali today.

"We wish all Hindu, Tamil and Gujerati communities a peaceful and a happy Diwali. May the divine light bless you with peace, prosperity, happiness, success and fulfilment as you celebrate this important annual occasion," said President Zuma.

Diwali or Deepavali is the religious occasion that celebrates the victory of good over evil, knowledge and wisdom over ignorance, as well as triumph of light over darkness. On this holy day, devotees around the country and across the world will light lamps that symbolise the victory of light over darkness.

"We also urge the use of this special occasion to further cement harmony, unity and togetherness among all our people in celebration of our country's cultural and religious diversity," said President Zuma.

