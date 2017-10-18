South Africa: Trainers Awarded for Improving Skills in the Public Sector

Minister for Public Service and Administration Faith Muthambi presented awards to dedicated public service trainers during the public service trainers' forum (PSTF) 19th conference last night.

The awards are part of a three-day conference hosted by the National School of Government and the European Union.

The conference, which started on Monday, is aimed at enhancing capacity building programmes for the public service.

The conference attracted 550 trainers, 80 percent of whom are from the public sector human resource development branches, while 20 percent were from the private sector training. They converged for the three-day gathering to share experiences and methods of improving public service training.

Delivering the keynote address at the awards ceremony gala dinner, Minister Muthambi praised the National School of Government and the European Union for recognising public service trainers who are working hard to ensure the public service is capacitated with useful skills.

"There is no doubt that such recognition of success holds the potential to contribute towards individual and institutional performances and the functioning of public service. It is through such excellent sustained efforts that we will ensure a public service that delivers fully," she said.

The biggest individual winner of the night was Abbey Kgaile from Free State Office of the Premier, who received the highest individual assessment. He also scooped the Minister's award in the individual category.

A delighted Kgaile, who is a respected veteran in the training, learning and development environment, said he was happy that his work in public service training was being recognised. "I am just passionate about improving the skills of public servants and ensuring that they serve the people to the best of their abilities," he said.

Director for the Justice College, which also scooped institutional awards, Charles Mooka said his team won because they implemented training programmes at various courts in the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development.

"We implemented training methodologies that led to an improvement in the level of service delivery by the courts, more especially the maintenance courts where there were challenges," said Mooka.

The National School of Government's Dr Sipho Manana, who is the project leader for the PSTF, said they were satisfied that the three-day conference was running smoothly.

He said the resolutions of the conference will be tabled on the final day after all the ideas have been consolidated.

"This event is not a talk shop, and the resolutions will be implemented in order to improve training and skills development in the public sector," said Manana.

Minister Muthambi thanked the European Union for partnering with the National School of Government in this public service training and capacity building programme.

She told delegates that the National Development Plan (NDP) notes that South Africa's global competitiveness can be forged through international partnerships. The NDP also encourages the establishment of international networks for learning and sharing of knowledge and best practices.

Minister Muthambi said she was happy that the NSG through this EU programme has already started to forge these kinds of strategic international partnerships.

"This programme will help NSG to position itself towards the building of capacity to create a public service that is representative, accountable, efficient and responsive to the needs of all citizens under the ideal of a capable developmental state as envisaged by the NDP," said Minister Muthambi.

Awards were conferred in six categories, with most categories having individual and institutional awards.

The winners were as follows:

- Excellence in Design and Development of Training Programmes Award:

Individual - Dr Lebs Mphahlele

Institutional - Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development

- Coal-Face Service Delivery Training Programme Award

Only institutional winner - Justice College, Department of Justice and Constitutional Development

- Excellence in Youth Development Training Awards

Individual - Colleen de Nysschen

Institutional - Western Cape Provincial Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport

- Training Excellence Service Medallion for Life Time Achievement in Training, Learning, and Development

Individual - Abbey Kgaile

- NSG Principal's Award for Excellence in Training Development for Nsg Programmes

Individual -Anthony Canham

Institutional - Justice College, Department of Justice and Constitutional Development

- Minister's Award for Excellent Service to Public Service Training

Best departmental or provincial HRD unit or Branch - Adult education and training unit in the Provincial Department of Human Settlement, KwaZulu-Natal

National or provincial public service training institution - Provincial training institute, Office of the Premier, Western Cape

Individual winner of the Minister's award - Abbey Kgaile

- SAnews.gov.za

*written by Pfarelo Maduguma, Spokesperson in the Ministry of Public Service and Administration