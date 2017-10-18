South Africa: Cape Town Taxi Driver Crashes Car While Chasing Clients Who Mugged Him

An meter taxi driver was involved in a crash on Wednesday after being mugged of his belongings by clients when he collected them in Goodwood.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the driver had been called out to Voortrekker Road.

"According to information... he was robbed by two unidentified suspects [who took his] cellphone and an undisclosed amount of money," she said.

"The suspects then got out of the vehicle, the complainant gave chase, and an accident occurred."

Resq Medix operations manager Warren Cupido said paramedics had found everyone in stable conditions at the scene.

They had refused treatment.

Cupido said the mugging took place minutes after the trip had begun.

One person was in the other vehicle when the collision occurred at the corner of Van Riebeeck and Dingle roads.

