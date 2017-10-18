South Africa: Trainspotter - Julius Malema v the Shuffleupagus

analysis

The thing about Economic Freedom Fighter press conferences: the main course is ChesaNyama. The dessert is haute cuisine. By RICHARD POPLAK.

Julius Malema may be a political savant, but his primary art form is much simpler and much, much older: he's a gossip. He'd probably be the last to agree with this comparison, but he's our great purveyor of political intsomi - storytelling. An Oom Schalk Lourens who works the halls of power, rather than the empty expanses of the Eastern Cape.

Mostly what this means is that the substance of his press conferences - which is to say, the press conference part of the press conference - is filled with the usual banalities. And yet, on a very, very busy Monday, filled with a near impossible pitch of political cacophony, Malema still managed to pull a crowd for his presser.

The main theme: The country is fucked.

Yeah, thanks. We'd picked that up.

As it happens, Malema admitted that he'd called the press conference to inform us that a Cabinet shuffle was looming. Sadly for him, the shuffle was announced two hours before we gathered at EFF HQ in Braamfontein at noon. (We need not go over the specifics...