Ethiopian Boy (5) Back Home Months After Kidnap

AN Ethiopian boy who was kidnapped and saw the abductors shoot his mother has been reunited with his parents six months after the incident. The minor had been taken to the neighbouring war-torn South Sudan.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has facilitated the reunion at the family home in the gold-mining region of Gambella. Salih Bashir, who is part of the ICRC team that reunited the family members, said the parents of the boy named Biniyam had lost hope their son was alive and doubted how he would be brought back to them. "Especially the mother, who had suffered traumatically from the pain of separation, was doubtful of the news," Bashir said.

"His mother could not stop her cry of joy. There is nothing more gratifying for the ICRC than to see separated families unite again." Armed men kidnapped Biniyam from a traditional gold mining site in April. His mother tried to stop the kidnapping but the abductors shot and injured her. The father was absent during the attack. "This family's story has a happy ending," said Bashir. The ICRC strives to restore family links between members separated by conflict and violence around the world. In Ethiopia, activities focus among others on re-establishing links between South Sudanese refugees sheltered in Gambella and their families living both in South Sudan and abroad.