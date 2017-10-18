South Africa: Eldos Commits to Get Rid of Drugs

The community of Eldorado Park and spheres of government have committed to work together to get rid of drugs in the hot spots or drug dens known as 'loli lounges'.

The parties made the commitment on Tuesday during a meeting between the community, Gauteng Department of Social Development, child care and local anti-substance abuse community based organisations.

The meeting aimed to address the plight of eight children who were rescued from substance abuse in southern Johannesburg last Friday.

During a meeting, the parties agreed that the interest of the children should take precedence, and ensured that the well-being of eight children affected by the incident is paramount.

The meeting also emphasised that the children's care and safety should be guaranteed from this moment, starting with the Head of Department formalising their stay at the No More Victim Safe House, until the department finalise their care.

This includes the involvement of families to ensure sustainable and lasting solutions for children's well-being, with the department leading the process.

The meeting further committed to improve channels of communication by the community and cooperation between the City of Johannesburg, the South African Police and the department.

Members of the community were encouraged to report the areas suspected to have drug problems, and that law enforcement must be responsive.

The department reported that five children have been given attention, and the other three are still with the families.

Department spokesperson Mbangwa Xaba said the children's situation is highly regulated and the space would be given to children to deal with the matter.

"The process must be sustainable and this means we must involve the parents. Whether we would like to lay charges against the parents for neglect, should be decided after the investigation by the department's social workers," Xaba said.

City of Johannesburg Member of Mayoral Committee in Public Safety, Michael Sun, committed the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department to ensure that members of the community have urgent response when they need action.

Meanwhile, the accounting officer of the department has committed to take appropriate steps in addressing all areas of disquiet raised by the community.

The community claimed that two senior staff members did not act as they should have in responding to their call in the spirit of Batho-Pele Principles and placing people first.