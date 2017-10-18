South Africa: 'We Are Afraid of the Recent Developments' - KZN SACP

Responding to rumours that Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa could be the next to be recalled, SACP in KwaZulu-Natal says the possibility could not be ruled out.

Party leaders in the region held a press conference in Mount Edgecombe, north of Durban, of Wednesday, where they expressed concerns about the recent Cabinet reshuffle and reiterated the national body's sentiments that the tripartite alliance was under threat.

News channel eNCA earlier reported that James Motlatsi, one of the people who formed the National Union of Mineworkers with Ramaphosa, had learnt that Zuma would use an intelligence report to fire the deputy president.

"If you look at recent developments, anything is possible. We cannot discount such things happening, judging from the developments over recent years. We will be very surprised if that happens," provincial SACP secretary Themba Mthembu said.

He said that the recent reshuffle was not part of the culture of the ANC and the tripartite alliance.

"We are afraid of the recent developments. Most conflicts in Africa which have led to serious violence started in this way. We hope it will not develop into what we have seen in the rest of Africa."

He further urged South Africans to "show their dissatisfaction with the things taking place in the ruling party".

A move by Zuma and not the ANC

Mthembu said he hoped that the axing of Nzimande was not a "threat to communists in general".

"We hope this not the beginning of communist repression. We believe there are many in the ANC who are comfortable and have no problems with the communists."

Mthembu said the removing of Nzimande appeared to be a move by President Jacob Zuma and not the ANC.

"The ousting of comrade Blade was an act of the president himself and we are sure it has nothing to do with the ANC-SACP relationship. We have found that many parliamentarians who are ANC are still in favour of the SACP."

Going it alone

When asked if the SACP would consider independently contest the upcoming elections, Mthembu said the party had discussed this.

"Following our successful congress, we said that we may or may not go in alone."

He said the party was "going to put a roadmap together" and leave the decision to workers.

"Communists will do a thorough analysis of the situation. They will need to give us pointers. The party has no interest of its own other than the working class."

Relations at an all-time low

Zuma on Tuesday announced that after "careful consideration", he would make six changes to his Cabinet that included shifting ministers who had just been appointed to new portfolios during the controversial midnight March reshuffle, labelled the "night of the long knives".

The changes include shifting Hlengiwe Mkhize from home affairs to the higher education portfolio to replace Nzimande.

Ousting Nzimande is seen as a show of force by Zuma and part of a clampdown on dissent in his Cabinet, as the general secretary of the SACP has led the charge for Zuma to go.

Relations between Zuma and Nzimande have been described as being at an all-time low, with the SACP that propelled Zuma to power, turning out to be one of his biggest critics.

The party, which is in an alliance with the ANC, has called for Zuma to step down and has banned him from addressing its events.

Source: News24