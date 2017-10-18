Liberia: Dentist Killed in Fire At Gumh Laid to Rest in His Native India

The remains of an Indian dentist who died in a fire at the Ganta United Methodist Hospital (GUMH) compound last month, have been laid to rest in his home country of India, the hospital administration has disclosed.

The late Shan Sam Matthew, 22, who was working for the United Methodist Hospital in Ganta died instantly when the duplex that contained his apartment was mysteriously gutted by fire on September 3, 2017 at about 11pm local time.

The duplex caught on fire while a portable generator was on, because the main public power (the LEC) was down. Though the actual cause of the fire has not yet been established, security are still carrying out an investigation.

The late Dr. Matthew signed a contract with the hospital earlier this year and the contract was due to expire in December 2017, according to hospital administration. But Matthew met his horrendous death in the fire, leaving the entire hospital staff in tears, it was earlier reported.

In a statement, the GUMH Administration said, "The late Dr. Mathew was sent to us through our partnership with Christian Dental College in Ludhiana, India, working with us serving as our dentist and the only dentist for the entire region of northeastern Liberia."

"He also served as instructor for the only nurse dental practitioner program in the country and as a young man with a Christian heart for the profession he chose, he showed compassion for his patients and worked diligently. His tragic departure from us is traumatic to the entire staff of Ganta Mission Station and the United Methodist Church of Liberia," the statement read.

The hospital administration has not announced when another dentist will be coming to Liberia to replace the late Dr. Matthew.