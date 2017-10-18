Cameroon: Appeasement in NW, Sw - Ways of Return to Normalcy Explored in Mbengwi

Prime Minister Philemon Yang on October 17, 2017 held separate talks with leaders of transporters, traders, Clergy, traditional and political associations.

Momo Division, where proponents of schools boycott have kept enrolment in schools and colleges embarrassingly low, received the Prime Minister, Head of Government, Philemon Yang in Mbengwi on October 17, 2017. The Prime Minister was the bearer of President Paul Biya's message of peace, tolerance and reason after the stress rocking the North West and South West regions since the beginning of the Anglophone crisis. Topical at the Mbengwi consultations were exchanges between the Prime Minister and representatives of transporters, traders, development associations, education stakeholders, church leaders, political and traditional leaders.

It emerged from the consultations at the Momo Senior Divisional Officer's conference hall that respective groups and associations stressed the need for an enabling environment with genuine and inclusive dialogue as the way forward in resolving the crisis. The Pastor of Presbyterian Church, Njembeng, Epie Marks told Cameroon Tribune that "the Head of State should take his responsibility and address the Anglophone Crisis instead of making others talk on his behalf, especially with some government Ministers who use language considered provocative". Momo Fons led by HRH Teche Njei appreciated the listening capacity of President Biya's envoy. CT got it from him that Momo Division is anxiously expecting the Head of State to make a statement for normalcy to return to the Anglophone regions. Some SDF Members who featured on the list of audiences retired without meeting the Prime Minister.

They blamed the SDF of poor communication with conflicting information about their participation or not at the consultations. Back in Bamenda, the Prime Minister spent the afternoon receiving more religious leaders, parliamentarians, Senators, more traditional rulers, the Government Delegate to the Bamenda City Council and some Mayors. Day three, today October 18, 2017 will take the Prime Minister to Ngoketunjia and Boyo Divisions. Consultations with grassroots associations and groups is also expected in Menchum Division on October 19, 2017, Donga Mantung and Bui Divisions on October 20, 2017.