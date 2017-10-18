Liberia's Elections - Coalition for Democratic Change Raises Red Flag On Electoral Fraud

Monrovia — Despite being in the lead of the presidential race, the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) is alarming instances of their votes being reduced at the National Tally Center at the Samuel K. Doe Sports Complex.

According to the CDC, their attention was Tuesday drawn to one of many fraudulent activities allegedly being perpetrated by the National Elections Commission (NEC) in the elections.

CDC's Statement: "Evidence of electoral fraud was discovered at the G.W. Gibson polling precinct, polling place number 04, voting precinct code 30409, Montserrado District #8.

"While conducting the counting at the National Tally Center located at the SKD Boulevard, our poll watchers noticed that the original tally sheet at the GW Gibson polling center, polling place #4, voting precinct code 30409, Montserrado county district #8, the CDC obtained a total of 180 votes while the Unity Party obtained 73 votes, but to the dismay of our poll watchers, NEC reduced CDC's vote to 10 from the initial 180 votes obtained, and increased Unity Party's votes from 73 votes obtained to 150.

"Upon discovering such egregious act carried on by staffs of the NEC, our polling agents quickly brought this to the attention of the NEC's officials at the National Tally center, and fortunately, NEC's chairman Jerome Korkoya happened to have been visiting the center at the time of the discovery and it was brought to his attention; at which time the changes were made in the system to reflect the actual votes of 180 obtained by the CDC and the 73 obtained by the UP."

The CDC asserted that though they remain committed to the Farmington River Peace Agreement, it wouldn't allow their peaceful posture to be taken for granted.

"We expect the NEC to be neutral in these electoral process so as to safeguard the gains we have made towards peace and stability in Liberia. What we don't expect of them is provocation which is what is being perpetrated by them. It is my hope that NEC will put its acts together going into the run-off so that we all can continue to enjoy the peace and stability that Liberians are currently proud of," the statement added.

The Director of Communications at the NEC, Henry B. Flomo, told FrontPageAfrica Wednesday, that while he is not aware of the incidence involving the reduction CDC's votes from GW Gibson, the NEC takes no complaint lightly and they are seriously investigated.

According to him, the NEC has received several complaints on alleged electoral fraud and irregularities which have all been forwarded to the Hearing Office.