Gambia: President Appoints Eight Gambian Judges

President Adama Barrow has appointed eight (8) Gambians as judges of the Superior Courts of The Gambia, with effect from 1 November 2017.

The appointed Judges are: Justice Gibril B. Samega Janneh as Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Raymond C. Sock as Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Awa Bah as President of the Gambia Court of Appeal, Justice Haddy Cecilia Roche as Justice of the Court of Appeal, Justice Basiru V.P. Mahoney as Justice of the Court of Appeal, Justice Kumba Sillah Camara as Justice of the Court of Appeal, Barrister Buba Jawo, Master and Registrar of the High Court as Judge of the High Court and Barrister Ebrima Jaiteh, ex-magistrate and a private practitioner as Judge of the High Court.

The judges' appointment came pursuant to the recommendation of the Judicial Service Commission made on 19th and 27th September 2017.

Justice Gibril B. Semega Janneh, who once served as Justice of Supreme Court of The Gambia has over thirty (30) years post call experience.

He has served as High Court and Court of Appeal Judge and also served as a Judge in Sierra Leone on secondment.

Justice Raymond C. Sock has also served as Judge of the Supreme Court, with over twenty (20) years post call experience.

He served as the 1st Director-General of the Gambia Law School and as Solicitor-General and Legal Secretary.

Justice Awa Bah has over 15 years post call experience and has worked with the Attorney General's Chambers, Ministry of Justice as State Counsel, acting Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Solicitor-General and Legal Secretary.

She was appointed as High Court Judge in 2010 and then as Justice of The Gambia Court of Appeal in 2014.

Justice Awa Bah served as overseer of the Office of President of Gambia Court of Appeal, prior to her subsequent appointment as the President of The Gambia Court of Appeal.

Justice Haddy Cecilia Roche, who was first called to the Gambia Bar in 1992, has served as a Magistrate and rose to the rank of Principal Magistrate and served as a High Court Judge.

Justice Basiru V.P. Mahoney was called to The Gambia Bar in 2002. He first practised as a private legal practitioner and then served as a magistrate.

He was appointed as Judge of the High Court in 2009 and has once served as Solicitor-General and Legal Secretary and Attorney-General.

Justice Kumba Sillah-Camara has over 15 years post call experience and has worked as a private legal practitioner.

She served as a Magistrate and rose to the rank of Senior Magistrate and was appointed as High Court Judge in 2010.

Buba Jawo, Judge of the High Court is a native of Dewu village, near Brikama in West Coast Region. He is the son of the founder of Dewu village, the late Alkalo Jawo.

He attended Gambia High School, now Gambia Senior Secondary School. He started work in the Judiciary in 1991 as a court clerk and worked under Magistrates Ousman Jammeh, Lamin K. Mboge, amongst others.

A graduate of Fourah Bay College in Sierra Leone, he was called to The Gambia Bar in 2005 and rose to the rank of Magistrate Class 1, Principal Magistrate, Sheriff of the High Court and the Master and Registrar of the High Court.

Ebrima Jaiteh, Judge of the High Court was called to The Gambia Bar in 2011 and has served as a State Counsel at the Attorney-General's Chambers and later as a Magistrate in the Judiciary.

He served as a legal consultant and research officer for the World Bank on Regional Integration, based in Kenya.

Prior to his appointment as a Judge, he was a private legal practitioner.