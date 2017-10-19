18 October 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Kachikwu, Baru Meet With Osinbajo

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: allafrica.com
NNPC boss Maikanti Baru and oil minister Ibe Kachikwu.
By Sani Tukur

The Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu, and the Group Managing Director, GMD, of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Maikanti Baru, on Wednesday held a closed door meeting with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in his office at the presidential Villa, Abuja.

Mr. Kachikwu, who briefed State House correspondents after the meeting said it was held to discuss issues in the upstream sector of the oil and gas industry.

He said the meeting was necessitated by some information brought about by an International oil company, AGIP, regarding its operations in "Okpai, in terms of Zabazaba field, and in terms of the cash call exit which they are doing with the NNPC."

He said the meeting briefed Mr. Osinbajo on areas the company needed assistance from some government officials to fast track their operations of the field.

The minister also said the meeting discussed "a few completion items on NNPC" with regards to cash call, as well as "the opening up of the escrow accounts and that type of stuff which they need to fasten up on."

"But we are far gone on that, instalmental payments are already going on, I think NNPC is undertaking by October or early next month to complete that whole process. So it is going on very well," he said.

On whether Nigerians should expect a drop in the price of petrol before Christmas period, Mr. Kachikwu said, "I will like the GDM who does the commercial aspect to comment on that, I will need his position before I can even comment on that."

The minister did not disclose if the meeting discussed the content of his controversial letter to President Muhammadu Buhari in which he accused Mr. Baru of violating due process in award of contracts and insubordination.

The letter generated much controversy among Nigerians with the presidency eventually saying the monetary value of $25 billion Mr. Kachikwu referenced in his letter as the sum of the controversial contracts was fabricated.

Nigeria

Nigeria Enters League of Steel Exporters

There is strong indication that after cement, Nigeria's steel industry is the next sector to watch as African Industries… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.