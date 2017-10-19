19 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: 'Champion of Land Redistribution' Mugabe Hounoured By Youths in Russia - Report

Photo: The Herald
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe.

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, 93, is reportedly set to be honoured by African youths and students attending the 19th youth festival held in Sochi, Russia for "championing the fight against imperialism".

According to the state-owned Herald newspaper, African youths at the festival had set aside a day to celebrate Mugabe "for his determined stand against imperialism".

The event, said the report, would run under the theme: "President Robert Mugabe: The champion of land redistribution and total restoration of natural resources from imperialists to the African masses".

Zanu-PF youth leader, Kudzanai Chipanga, who was also attending the festival, described the nonagenarian as a "revolutionary leader" who was in the forefront in fighting for "economic emancipation of both Zimbabweans and Africans".

'Living example of leadership'

This, Chipanga said had been manifested through the country's often chaotic land reform programme, which according to him "has made Zimbabwe one of the only countries on the continent to restore land to its rightful owners, the indigenes".

ANC youth league general secretary, Njabulo Nzuza concurred, and praised the Zimbabwean leader whom he described as a "living example of leadership that Africa needs to move forward".

Nzuza challenged the African youth to be proactive in discussing the continents politics and economics.

According to reports last week, Mugabe was expected to speak at the festival alongside his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin.

However, reports emerged over the weekend that Mugabe was instead set to attend a World Health Organisation (WHO) conference in Uruguay, while his wife Grace Mugabe was heading to Russia for the youth festival.

Source: News24

