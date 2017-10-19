Nigeria: False Monkeypox Vaccination Rumour Spreads to Kwara

The Kwara State Government has denied rumours that soldiers are injecting school pupils in Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Government Area of the state with killer vaccines.

A statement by the Special Adviser on Security to the Governor, Amusa Bello, said there was no iota of truth to the claim.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that parents and guardians had on hearing the rumour stormed the schools to withdraw their wards on Tuesday.

Many of the parents who are traders and commercial motorcyclists abandoned their businesses to withdraw their wards from schools to prevent them from being injected with the alleged vaccine.

Many schools had to lock their gates to prevent the parents from gaining entrance to evacuate their students.

But in his statement on Wednesday, Mr. Bello advised members of the public to ignore the rumour.

He explained that neither the Nigerian Army nor any other security agency was currently undertaking a vaccination exercise or any other health campaign in any part of the state.

"The State Government calls on parents and guardians not to panic and to refrain from withdrawing their wards from schools based on this unfounded rumour," he said.

Similar false rumours have been spread in other states including Yobe, Anambra, Bayelsa, Ondo and Akwa Ibom, also leading to parents withdrawing their wards.

The federal government, the army and all relevant authorities have all refuted the rumours.