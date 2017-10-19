President Jacob Zuma is expected to unveil a life-size statue of Oliver Reginald Tambo at the OR Tambo International Airport in Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg, on Thursday.

The Presidency said in a statement released this week that the ceremony forms part of the OR Tambo centenary celebrations that are being held across the country under the theme "life and legacy of OR Tambo".

"The ceremony will honour and celebrate Mr Tambo's great life and legacy as well as acknowledge the sacrifices and immense contribution he made towards a free, non-racial, non-sexist and democratic South Africa," the Presidency said.

It said Zuma would also unveil a bust of Tambo and officially rename the air traffic and navigation services auditorium and tower after the liberation struggle icon.

Earlier this month, Zuma unveiled an R1.8m monument erected in his honour at the Groot Marico Heritage Site in the North West. The monument replaced plans to erect a multi-million rand, life-size sculpture of Zuma.

The monument is symbolic of the day in 1963 when Zuma, along with 51 others, was arrested by the apartheid security branch police.

Meanwhile, Nigeria has honoured Zuma by erecting a massive statue of the president and naming a street after him, leading to protests in the west African country.

Source: News24