Estranged Super Eagles goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama has been recalled to Lille of France first team by manager Marcelo Bielsa.

The Argentina-born coach had declared Enyeama surplus to requirements following a long injury lay off. However, Enyeama has made a full recovery and on Tuesday he posted a video of himself and the team training.

Meanwhile the Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has confirmed he has had positive talks on a return as the goalkeeper left the national team in controversial circumstances in 2016 following a row with former coach Sunday Oliseh.