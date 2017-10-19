18 October 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Cristiano Ronaldo's Facebook Post Attracts 'Strange' Comments From Kenyans

By Mwende Kasujja

A Kenyan online has become the ultimate joker for commenting on Cristiano Ronaldo's post, with Nasa's "No reforms, no elections" refrain.

A Facebook post with a picture of the Real Madrid forward enjoying lunch with an unidentified female companion is what attracted the strange comment.

To the post captioned "Having lunch in the best restaurant in town," a cheeky Kenyan user by the name Benpaul Njeruh Benjah responded "No reforms no election."

A screenshot of his comment has widely been shared on social media as Kenyans wondered why he had to comment with unrelated sentiments.

Another user too posted the same statement on elections attracting replies from Kenyans as they cheered him on.

As other users commented about the wrinkled table cloth and the girl in the photo, the Kenya could not get over the election mood.

Another Kenyan user further weighed in telling CR7 that he's lucky as the best restaurants in Kenya have a cholera outbreak.

