18 October 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: One Person Feared Dead As Police Block FDC Rally in Rukungiri

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Edson Kinene/Daily Monitor
Opposition supporters in Rukungiri engage police in running battles.
By Rajab Mukombozi & Edson Kinene

Rukungiri — Unconfirmed reports indicate that one person has been shot dead while scores of people have been injured at Rukungiri Stadium in Rukungiri. During the standoff, some opposition supporters pelted police with stones. Police responded by firing bullets and tear gas. The supporters dispersed in disarray but later regrouped and more confrontation ensued.

Police had blocked opposition politicians and their supporters led by former presidential candidate, Dr Kizza Besigye, from accessing the stadium where they had planned to hold a rally against the proposed amendment of the presidential age limit.

Dr Besigye was accompanied by Mr Patrick Amuriat, Kampala Lord Mayor, Mr Erias Lukwago and Forum for Democratic Change Chief mobiliser, Ms Ingrid Turinawe.

The group drove to the stadium located in Southern Division at about 2.40pm accompanied by hundreds of supporters from Rukungiri Town but were blocked by police.

Police claim the opposition leaders had not notified them.

Mr Amuriat, aspiring Forum for Democratic Change party president, told police he had a consultative meeting in Rukungiri which argument was rejected by police officers.

Official authorities have not confirmed the killing, however Dr Besigye said one of their supporters had been killed.

"This impunity will not stop our resolve to fight for democracy. We regret that one of our supporters has been killed and several others injured. I appeal to our supporters to keep calm but they should remain strong to get our country liberated," Dr Besigye said.

Uganda

Kenya, Uganda Set for 'Cricket Builds Hope' Tournament

Uganda and Kenya will join five other teams from the United Kingdom that will take part in the Cricket Builds Hope… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.