Rwanda: Rwigaras Bail Ruling Set for Friday

Photo: Cyril Ndegeya/The East African

Members of the late Kigali tycoon Assinapol Rwigara’s family when they were taken in for questioning by Rwanda police on September 4, 2017 at their residence in Kiyovu.

The Nyarugenge Intermediate Court will on Friday rule whether the three members of the Rwigara family will be released bail or not.

Mrs. Adeline Rwigara and her two daughters Diane and Anne Rwigara are jointly facing charges related to inciting public insurrection.

Diane and her mother each face separate charges related to forgery charges and divisionism respectively.

The pre-trial hearings continued yesterday with a lengthy part of the day's session held in camera.

The decision to hold in camera sessions was reached after both parties had agreed that some of the evidence, specifically the WhatsApp audio files and some witnesses' names should not be disclosed to the public due to security reasons.

Citing the articles in the law governing the Rwandan judicial system, Gatera Gashabana representing Adeline added that the prosecution illegally obtained the audio files on which they based the indictment.

However, Prosecution told Court that the files were legally obtained because they got them from their cell phones which were seized during the legal search at their residence and that they did not intercept the conversations before they get to the recipients.

Both Diane and Anne deny all the charges leveled against them.