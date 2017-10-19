Rwanda: Tigo Launches Uniform Call Rate

Tigo Rwanda customers will now be able to call across local mobile networks at same rate as those making on-net calls, the firm said yesterday while launching "Imirongo yose" promotion. This launch is part of "Tigo yangye" campaign that aims to celebrate the individuality of each Tigo Rwanda customers, Philip Amoateng, the Tigo chief executive officer, said while launching the new pack.

"The launch of the "Imirongo yose" packs is a response to customer needs for a communications product that offers great value and a simple way to stay in touch with friends and family," he said.

Amoateng added that price cut was in response to reduction of the interconnect rate by Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA) from Rwf20.7 per minute in August to Rwf15 a minute in September. "We believed that our customers deserved to enjoy a tariff reduction that was in line with RURA's directive to all mobile network providers."

The "Imirongo yose" packs range from Rwf100 per day to Rwf500 per week and will allow customers to call all mobile networks for up to 35 minutes per week. In addition, Imirongo Yose customers with be able to send 35 text messages a week and access 35MBs of data a week. Dial *255# select "Imirongo yose" and choose your preferred pack.