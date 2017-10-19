19 October 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Tigo Launches Uniform Call Rate

Tagged:

Related Topics

Tigo Rwanda customers will now be able to call across local mobile networks at same rate as those making on-net calls, the firm said yesterday while launching "Imirongo yose" promotion. This launch is part of "Tigo yangye" campaign that aims to celebrate the individuality of each Tigo Rwanda customers, Philip Amoateng, the Tigo chief executive officer, said while launching the new pack.

"The launch of the "Imirongo yose" packs is a response to customer needs for a communications product that offers great value and a simple way to stay in touch with friends and family," he said.

Amoateng added that price cut was in response to reduction of the interconnect rate by Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA) from Rwf20.7 per minute in August to Rwf15 a minute in September. "We believed that our customers deserved to enjoy a tariff reduction that was in line with RURA's directive to all mobile network providers."

The "Imirongo yose" packs range from Rwf100 per day to Rwf500 per week and will allow customers to call all mobile networks for up to 35 minutes per week. In addition, Imirongo Yose customers with be able to send 35 text messages a week and access 35MBs of data a week. Dial *255# select "Imirongo yose" and choose your preferred pack.

Rwanda

Rwanda Scoops International Coffee Award

#GoodMorningAfrica from Rwanda, which received one of the 2017 international coffee awards. The land of a thousand hills… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.