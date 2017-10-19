19 October 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Alarm Ministries to Stage Free Concert

By Donata Kiiza

Alarm Ministries will thrill gospel music fans in a special free concert dubbed "True Worship Atmosphere" on October 22 at Dove Hotel in Gisozi starting at 2:30pm. The live concert will also feature Alarm Ministries' latest album launch.

David Gakunzi, the manager of Alarm Ministries, said that the 12-song album includes songs like Turakomeye Ntidutsindwa, MunguNiyuleyule, Jehova Ushizwe Hejuru, Numugisha Ukomeye Kumenya Yesu and Izina rya Yesu Kristo, among others.

The concert will feature performances by famous gospel groups in Kigali including True Promises Ministries, Gisubizo Ministries, Healing Worship Team and New Melody.

True Promises Ministries has been in existence since 2009. They have performed at various festivals and venues in the country.

