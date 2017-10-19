Rwanda: Kenya, Uganda Set for 'Cricket Builds Hope' Tournament

Uganda and Kenya will join five other teams from the United Kingdom that will take part in the Cricket Builds Hope Tournament, which is a lead up to the official launch of Gahanga Cricket Stadium in Rwanda.

The eight-team tournament is scheduled to run from October 22-29, according to Rwanda Cricket Association (RCA).

The teams have been divided into two groups of four and will compete in the T20 format with the top two sides from each group qualifying for the semi-finals at the new Gahanga Cricket Ground as well as Kicukiro Cricket Oval.

The tournament is a lead up to the official opening of the Gahanga Cricket Stadium on October 28 with a celebrity cricket game between a Brian Lara Select XI and a Michael Vaughan XI.

Mary Maina, the General Manager of RCA confirmed that Kenya and Uganda have honored the invitations.

"We expect to have five teams from the UK; we also expect to have cricket legends Brian Lara, Michael Vaughan, Sam Billings among others for the weeklong event," she added.

The teams are expected to arrive in Kigali on Saturday before the games kick-off on Sunday afternoon at Gahanga and Kicukiro cricket ovals.

According to the fixtures, Rwanda will face Coutts (UK) on Sunday at Gahanga Oval, Christopher Shale vs Grannies in the afternoon, while Eton Ramblers vs Kenya and Yorkshire Tea take on Uganda on an opening day.

Monday, October 23: Day 3

9:30 am: Christopher Shale vs Uganda: At Gahanga

9:30 am: Rwanda XI vs Kenya At Kicukiro

1:30 pm: Grannies vs Yorkshire Tea At Gahanga

1:30 pm Coutts vs Eton Ramblers: At Kicukiro

Tuesday, October 24: Day 4

9:30 pm: Rwanda XI vs Eton Ramblers

Wednesday, October 25: Day 5

9:30 am: Grannies vs Uganda: At Gahanga

9:30 am: Coutts vs Kenya At Kicukiro

1:30 pm Christopher vs Yorkshire Tea At Gahanga

Thursday, October 26: Day 5

9:30 am: Main semi Final 1: At Gahanga

1:30 pm: Main semi-final 2: At Gahanga

Saturday, October 28

Official Gahanga Cricket Launching

Sunday, October 29:

1:30 am: Main Final: Prize Giving