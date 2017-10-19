Rwanda: New E-Commerce Platforms to Be Unveiled Today

Efforts to promote a cashless culture in the country will be boosted after the launch of two new e-commerce solutions that have been developed by local tech innovators this evening. Two Rwandan companies - StreamUpBox and Ifeza Florists - will also launch a third product targeting the hospitality sector to guide people especially visitors where they can find restaurants, cafes or WiFi, among others.

The three products were developed under a three-month Rwanda Build accelerator programme hosted at Impact Hub Kigali's co-working space.

"Each team wrote every line of code for their product... So, the software is 100 per cent Made-in-Rwanda by Rwandans," Robert Rickard, from the Rwanda Build programme, said in a statement yesterday. However, the teams were helped during the project development phase and offered support and mentorship on business needs. The projects are self-funded.

"The goal of the programme is to help create a better culture of software development in Rwanda," Rickard explained.

About the plaftorms

The three solutions that will be launched this evening at Impact Hub are YegoBox, a Rwanda cloud file storage solution that supports website hosting. It also supports e-commerce solutions using their YegoBox payment option and database support.

"It's a great solution for anyone that needs to keep their confidential files in the country, on local servers and is more reliable for Rwandans as the servers are housed by Kigali data centres," the official said of the app developed by the StreamUpBox.

Ifeza Florists, the second software built by Yvette Michelle Nigihozo of Ifeza Florists, is an e-commerce platform that offers payment options for mobile money and VISA. It also has an online market where people can order for fresh flowers, bouquets, and gifts and they are delivered to their loved ones around Kigali.

The third platform, Hello Kigali for Android, is a Kigali city "discovery guide for restaurants, cafes, WiFi and more".

"With its WiFi indicator, it is perfect for anyone who is new in Kigali and seeking the best restaurants and cafes to visit and work from," said Abdoul Ruhumuriza, a StreamUpBox developer.