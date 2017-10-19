Rwanda: Concert to Honour Reggae Icon Lucky Dube

Legendary South African reggae music icon Lucky Dube will be remembered in Kigali at a special tribute concert in his honor on Saturday.

The concert at the Root House in Kacyiru will feature Burundian reggae act Adjobalove alongside the Jah Image Band.

October 18th will mark ten years since Dube was shot by gunmen in an apparent carjacking attempt in Johannesburg, South Africa as he dropped off one of his children at his brother's house. He was aged 43 at the time. Shortly after, he crashed his car into a tree and died on the spot.

At the time of his death, Lucky Dube was South Africa's biggest selling reggae musician, having recorded 22 albums in Zulu, English and Afrikaans in a 25-year period. He is also credited for bringing African reggae to the mainstream.

Accompanying Adjobalove and the Jah Image Band will be a slew of local guest artists; Natty Dread, 2T Reggae Artist, Nkombozi, and Vero Candy.

"He (Lucky Dube) was an idolized reggae artist loved by millions around the world. His music legacy is immense and his contribution in popularizing African reggae to the world is only equated by the likes of Alpha Blondy," explained DJ Eric Soul, the co-founder of The Root House.

In Rwanda, fans of the reggae icon last saw him in 2000, at a sold out concert at the Amahoro National Stadium.

Adjobalove and the Jah Image Band started their musical journeys in Bujumbura, Burundi in the early 2000s. They soon built a name for themselves with their tight renditions of reggae classics spiced with their own original compositions.

They went on to release a number of popular politically conscious tracks such as Igihekizobabwira and Fatumwanya, touring Burundi and the region with their messages of peace and love.

The show kicks off at 5:00 pm and runs till 11:00 pm.