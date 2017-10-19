19 October 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: High Court to Rule on Bail Petition for Terror Group Suspects Next Week

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Elisee Mpirwa

The High Court in Kigali has started examining the basis of appeal by seven men and one woman who are accused of forming an irregular armed group.

All defendants claim to be members of FDU-Inkingi, an unregistered political party in the country.

Two weeks ago, the Nyarugenge Intermediate Court had remanded the group for 30 days pending further investigations.

They are Papias Ndayishimiye, Gratien Nsabiyaremye, Evode Mbarushimana, Leonille Gasengayire, Norbert Ufitamahoro, Boniface Twagirimana, Fabien Twagirayezu and Erneste Nkiko.

The same court also released another suspect.

Appearing in court on Tuesday, the suspects argued that the decision of the judge in the lower court did not take into consideration their arguments, insisting that they were illegally arrested.

The presiding judge set October 24 as the date to rule on the bail application.

Earlier, Boniface Twagirimana, said to be the vice president of FDU-Inkingi, said prosecution had lied to the lower court when it said that he provided money to fund recruits who joined an armed group in DR Congo, including some of his co-accused.

Leonille Gasengayire, another suspect, maintained that she is innocent, telling court that she had been in jail before when she came out and did not flee the country.

Gasengayire told court her only involvement in the case was to get money to buy foodstuff for their incarcerated president Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza, adding that the money was not meant to fund those going to join the armed group calling itself P5.

Meanwhile, Papias Ndayishimiye and Norbert Ufitamahoro, who had earlier admitted to have been arrested while heading to DR Congo to join P5, changed their statement at the High Court claiming they confessed under duress.

The group prayed court to critically examine their case.

Defence counsel Antoinette Mukamusoni challenged prosecution to explain why they only brought her clients to court yet their allegations indicate that the famous P5 is a coalition of some political parties, including some working inside the country.

However, prosecution denied claims of illegal detention and search at the suspects' residences, asking court to uphold remand for the suspects as investigations are still ongoing.

Rwanda

Rwanda Scoops International Coffee Award

#GoodMorningAfrica from Rwanda, which received one of the 2017 international coffee awards. The land of a thousand hills… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.