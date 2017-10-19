Photo: Daily Monitor

A screenshot of Ofwono Opondo's tweet

Kampala — "Good riddance from Uganda, stay there". This was Mr Ofwono Opondo's tweet in response to Mr. Kristian Schmidt, the former European Union (EU) Ambassador to Uganda. Schmidt had on Tuesday tweeted that he had handed his credentials (documents testifying one's ability and experience) to the president of Myanmar, after his appointment as the EU Ambassador to Myanmar, a Southeast Asian nation.

On Wednesday, Mr. Ofwono Opondo, the executive director of Uganda media centre tweeted, asking Schmidt to stay there.

His tweet has received a lot of criticism from different tweeps.

Edwin Tuhairwe responded with a tweet, "You are not serious you man! What happened to Uganda being hospitable?"

Other responses came from Joel Ssenyonyi, NTV news anchor who tweeted, "OO (Ofwono Opondo), I'm here wondering if you took medication this morning." Then there was Geoffrey Baluku who said, "Who grew you Ofwono Opondo? Why use uncouth language... very disappointed in you... totally shameful especially from a Government spokesman."

Similarly, another twitter user begged Mr Opondo to delete the tweet in vain.

His work tenure

This is not the first time Mr Opondo has not minced his words when reacting to the former European Union Head of Delegation. Back in 2015, after Schmidt, as EU head shared concerns of Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) about delays in passing electoral reforms, Opondo responded that there was no guarantee if positive responses would be got after the introduction of the electoral reforms (improving the responsiveness of election processes to public desires).

Mr Schmidt bid Uganda farewell in July, 2017 five years after being appointed into his former position in 2013.

Opondo is not new to controversy on his Twitter handle. When Grace Natabaalo in response to his tweet to Schmidt asked, "@OfwonoOpondo when do we start saying good riddance to their Euros?" he replied, "I don't get them."