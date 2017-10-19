Uganda: Bwalya to Oversee Cranes Coach Search As Basena, Timbe Express Interest

Kampala — By seeking the services of Zambian legend Kalusha Bwalya in the recruitment of Cranes coach, Fufa could be trying to show how that national team stakes have risen.

With interim coach Moses Basena' mandate ending after the World Cup campaign last game against Congo early next month, Fufa opened the global search for a permanent coach that will take Cranes to another level. "The Fufa Emergency Committee took a decision to open up the job vacancy of Cranes and the terms of reference also include coaching the U-23 side (Kobs)," Fufa CEO Edgar Watson told the press yesterday at Mengo.

After the application process between October 23 to October 29, the Bwalya's technical panel that also includes; Edgar Watson (Fufa CEO),

Asuma Lubowa(Fufa Technical Committee), Livingstone Kyambadde (Uganda Coaches Association) and a representative from National Council of Sports (NCS) will then come with a final list of nominees that will be discussed between the federation and government before the executive committee makes the final pronouncement on November 15.

According to Watson, the applicants can be Ugandans or none Ugandans and qualified top level coaches.

"Our expectations are that the applicants should have the experience and top most qualifications in Africa or its equivalent to handle the job and that is the main duty of the panel."

"He is one unique African with many attributes. He has been head Caf Technical Committee, a legendary footballer, coached national team, a president of a federation (Zambia) and is neutral in terms of the Ugandan football status. "His experience on the globe will give us that quality we need in determining our next coach," Watson reveals.

Basena, who has won two games, drawn one and lost three of the six games he has been in charge of Cranes since Serb Micho Sredojevic quit still believes he has something to offer and is set to apply for the job. "To coach Uganda Cranes is an honour that brings the best out of you. I have enjoyed my time hope it continues," said Basena.