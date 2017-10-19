Uganda: Fufa Launch 'Drum'

Kampala — The search for the next big stars at the national team has compelled Fufa to unearth a new all-inclusive annual tourney dubbed the 'Drum' that is intended to have every region of the country participate with their best crop of players.

The tourney has no restrictions to age or the players playing in the top leagues or professional as long as the players have roots in a particular province.

While launching the 16 provinces that will participate in the inaugural tourney early next year, Fufa president Moses Magogo revealed yesterday that the federation will fund the transport, accommodation and prizes.

"We have already conducted the seeding of the teams and the tournament will kick-off in January 2018. We expect to hold draws in Kasese where the final of the tournament will be played," Magogo said. The nine-month tourney will be drafted into the Fufa calendar to avoid conflicting scenarios.

"The tournament will be played from January to October with dates gazetted as Match Days (expected to be nine) and in the Independence week of Uganda we expect to be playing our final match," he added.

With qualified coaches (not below Caf C license) mandated to handle the provinces, Magogo believes that the notion that regions like Karamoja can't produce a player for Uganda Cranes will be no more.

"The objective definitely is for searching talent across the country. The league alone can't be the best way of tapping more talent. The clubs will also have a better hunting ground of players for their teams."

He described the usage of the drum as a cultural empowering move through soccer because it is one instrument that cuts across all regions of Uganda.

"We used to have the inter-region tournament but it failed because it lacked a sense of belonging."

Competition format

The competition shall be played using a format of four groups. In each group, each team will play three matches at home and three matches away.

The 16 provinces

West Nile

Adjumani, Arua, Koboko, Maracha, Moyo, Nebbi, Pakwach, Yumbe and Zombo.

Acholi

Agago, Amuru, Gulu, Kitgum, Lamwo, Nwoya and Pader

Lango

Alebtong, Amolatar, Apac, Dokolo, Kole, Lira, Otuke and Oyam

Karamoja

Abim, Amudat, Kaabong, Kotido, Moroto, Nakapiripirit and Napak

Teso

Amuria, Bukedea, Kaberamaido, Katakwi, Kumi, Ngora, Serere and Soroti

Sebei

Bukwa, Kapchorwa and Kween

Bugisu

Bududa, Bulambuli, Manafwa, Mbale, Namisindwa and Sironko

Bukedi

Political districts of Budaka, Busia, Butaleja, Butebo, Kibuku, Pallisa and Tororo

Busoga

Bugiri, Buyende, Iganga, Jinja, Kaliro, Kamuli, Luuka, Mayuge, Namayingo and Namutumba

Kampala

Central, Kawempe Nakawa, Makindye and Rubaga

Buganda

Buikwe, Bukomansimbi, Butambala, Buvuma, Gomba, Kalangala, Kalungu, Kayunga, Kiboga, Kyankwanzi, Kyotera, Luweero, Lwengo, Lyantonde, Masaka, Mityana, Mpigi, Mubende, Mukono, Nakaseke, Nakasongola, Rakai, Sembabule, and Wakiso

Bunyoro

Buliisa, Hoima, Kagadi, Kibaale, Kiryandongo, and Masindi

Tooro

Bunyangabo, Kabarole, Kamwenge, Kyegegwa and Kyenjojo

Rwenzori

Bundibugyo, Kasese and Ntoroko

Ankole

Political districts of Buhweju, Bushenyi, Ibanda, Isingiro, Kiruhura, Mbarara, Mitooma, Ntungamo, Rubirizi and Sheema

Kigezi

Kabale, Kanungu, Kisoro and Rukungiri

Seeded teams

Pot 1:

Buganda, Kampala

Busoga, West Nile

Pot 2:

Lango, Ankole

Bugisu, Bunyoro

Pot 3:

Tooro, Bukedi

Kigezi, Teso

Pot 4:

Karamoja, Sebei

Rwenzori, Acholi