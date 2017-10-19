Uganda: Fufa Launch 'Drum'

Kampala — The search for the next big stars at the national team has compelled Fufa to unearth a new all-inclusive annual tourney dubbed the 'Drum' that is intended to have every region of the country participate with their best crop of players.
The tourney has no restrictions to age or the players playing in the top leagues or professional as long as the players have roots in a particular province.
While launching the 16 provinces that will participate in the inaugural tourney early next year, Fufa president Moses Magogo revealed yesterday that the federation will fund the transport, accommodation and prizes.
"We have already conducted the seeding of the teams and the tournament will kick-off in January 2018. We expect to hold draws in Kasese where the final of the tournament will be played," Magogo said. The nine-month tourney will be drafted into the Fufa calendar to avoid conflicting scenarios.
"The tournament will be played from January to October with dates gazetted as Match Days (expected to be nine) and in the Independence week of Uganda we expect to be playing our final match," he added.
With qualified coaches (not below Caf C license) mandated to handle the provinces, Magogo believes that the notion that regions like Karamoja can't produce a player for Uganda Cranes will be no more.
"The objective definitely is for searching talent across the country. The league alone can't be the best way of tapping more talent. The clubs will also have a better hunting ground of players for their teams."
He described the usage of the drum as a cultural empowering move through soccer because it is one instrument that cuts across all regions of Uganda.
"We used to have the inter-region tournament but it failed because it lacked a sense of belonging."
Competition format
The competition shall be played using a format of four groups. In each group, each team will play three matches at home and three matches away.
The 16 provinces
West Nile
Adjumani, Arua, Koboko, Maracha, Moyo, Nebbi, Pakwach, Yumbe and Zombo.
Acholi
Agago, Amuru, Gulu, Kitgum, Lamwo, Nwoya and Pader
Lango
Alebtong, Amolatar, Apac, Dokolo, Kole, Lira, Otuke and Oyam
Karamoja
Abim, Amudat, Kaabong, Kotido, Moroto, Nakapiripirit and Napak
Teso
Amuria, Bukedea, Kaberamaido, Katakwi, Kumi, Ngora, Serere and Soroti
Sebei
Bukwa, Kapchorwa and Kween
Bugisu
Bududa, Bulambuli, Manafwa, Mbale, Namisindwa and Sironko
Bukedi
Political districts of Budaka, Busia, Butaleja, Butebo, Kibuku, Pallisa and Tororo
Busoga
Bugiri, Buyende, Iganga, Jinja, Kaliro, Kamuli, Luuka, Mayuge, Namayingo and Namutumba
Kampala
Central, Kawempe Nakawa, Makindye and Rubaga
Buganda
Buikwe, Bukomansimbi, Butambala, Buvuma, Gomba, Kalangala, Kalungu, Kayunga, Kiboga, Kyankwanzi, Kyotera, Luweero, Lwengo, Lyantonde, Masaka, Mityana, Mpigi, Mubende, Mukono, Nakaseke, Nakasongola, Rakai, Sembabule, and Wakiso
Bunyoro
Buliisa, Hoima, Kagadi, Kibaale, Kiryandongo, and Masindi
Tooro
Bunyangabo, Kabarole, Kamwenge, Kyegegwa and Kyenjojo
Rwenzori
Bundibugyo, Kasese and Ntoroko
Ankole
Political districts of Buhweju, Bushenyi, Ibanda, Isingiro, Kiruhura, Mbarara, Mitooma, Ntungamo, Rubirizi and Sheema
Kigezi
Kabale, Kanungu, Kisoro and Rukungiri
Seeded teams
Pot 1:
Buganda, Kampala
Busoga, West Nile
Pot 2:
Lango, Ankole
Bugisu, Bunyoro
Pot 3:
Tooro, Bukedi
Kigezi, Teso
Pot 4:
Karamoja, Sebei
Rwenzori, Acholi