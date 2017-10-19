Nigeria: PDP Councillorship Primaries - Crisis Looms in Bomadi Over Alleged Imposition

Crisis may erupt in Bomadi over allegations that Moro Donbraye, a former Delta House of Assembly member, may have perfected deals to impose Nurse Edeinmene, an incumbent councillor, on Ward 1 in Bomadi metropolis on the basis of female gender.

Nelson Gomeromo, who tied with Mrs Edeinmene with seven votes apiece, noted in a petition: "The plan to introduce female favouritism is an unacceptable imposition, which Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the state party chairman/executive abhor in their promise to be fair to all. Nobody should, accordingly, drop their names and tarnish same in their plans to impose candidates.

"Governor Okowa is reportedly an advocate of female participation in elective offices, not an advocate of female gender imposition in elective situation and I agree with that.

"Those who seek gender favouritism should seek available options in appointments or earlier providing for elective positions where only female candidates could contest and emerge, not in the middle of an ongoing process where clear winners are expected from either a male or female in contest."

Following rumours that Donbraye had sent the name of Mrs. Edeinmene to appropriate quarters as winner in disregard for the Tanko Awipi-led party Executive Council and its scheduled run-off, an allegation Donbraye denied, Nelson Gomeromo on Sunday, October 15, 2017 led his supporters, in peaceful protest. Wielding placards, the protesters moved to the police station, SSS Office and Mr. Tanko Awipi's residence among others to register their displeasure.