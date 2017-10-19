Rwanda: Taekwondo Team Eye Olympic Games Qualification

The Rwanda Para-Taekwondo men and female players are keen on qualifying for the 2020 Japan Olympic Games by winning medals at the World Taekwondo Championship Games that start today at the Copper Box Arena in London.

Although Team Rwanda is taking part in the games for the first time, they will be bolstered by the fact that they dominated the African Para-Taekwondo Open, which was held in Rwanda in March where the team won six medals, (2 gold, 3 silver and I bronze).

Before departing for London on Tuesday, head Coach Allain Bagire Irene told Time Sport that winning medals at the world meet will qualify the team for the 2020 Olympic Games.

"Winning medals at this tournament will not only give us a ticket to Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games but will also improve Rwanda's world rankings," Bagire said.

Team Rwanda has six players including one female. They include: Jean Marie Vienne Bizumuremyi, Jean Claude Niriringiyimana, Jean la Croix Nikwigize, Eriel Tuyishime, Jean Pierre Imanirakiza and Consolée Rukundo (female).

London won the right to host the World Para-Taekwondo Championship early this year- the first time Britain will be staging the prestigious tournament.

The event will include Kyorugi competitions in the K40 sports classes as well as Poomsae competition in the P20 and P30 sports classes.

In addition, the competitions for the P20 sports class for intellectually impaired athletes will be seeded based on the ranking system. Samsun in Turkey hosted the last World Championships in September 2015.