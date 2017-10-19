18 October 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Elderly Women Get Mother's Day Treat in Mangochi

By Marvelous Zinga

Mangochi — Retired Human Rights activist, Undule Mwakasungula, Monday donated assorted items to over 15 elderly women from Mwanyama Village, in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Nankumba, in Mangochi as part of Mothers' Day cerebration.

The items included beverages, sugar, bread, Irish and sweet potatoes, cloth and soap

Making the donation, Mwakasungula said he had observed with deep concern that elderly women were always ignored during Mothers' Day celebrations hence the donation.

"Malawians are not cerebrating Mother's Day the right way because the elderly women whom we are supposed to be cerebrating with are left out in the cold."

"We always cerebrate this day as individuals in a selfish way forgetting that the elderly women in the villages also need our helping hand on this day," said Mwakasungula who is now a devote Christian.

The former Chairperson for Human Rights Consultative Committee (HRCC) observed that people passed by the villages in Mangochi to enjoy at the beautiful beaches ignoring the plight of elderly women- who are the source of wisdom.

He therefore urged those enjoying at the beaches of the Lake shore areas to take on board elderly mothers.

Group Village Headman Mwanyama commended Mwakasungula for the gesture saying there were many challenges the elderly in the area faced each passing day.

"We are very appreciative today that someone, in the name of Mr. Mwakasungula, has shown unconditional love for our elderly women," said GVH Mwanyama.

