Malawi: DNA Back With Buluwakuda Promo

Blantyre — Rhythm and Blues (R&B) Mukandipepesere hit track maker, DNA is back with a new promotional album called Buluwakuda to be released soon.

In an interview with the Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Tuesday, DNA whose real name is Daniel Kaliwo said the promotional album includes songs such as Ndichimwa, Ukakhala Uzindisowa, Ndilongosole and Bambo Anga.

"I have titled my promo Buluwakuda meaning; an underdog worth recognizing in as far as love in a relationship is concerned. The songs highlight how people underestimate the power of love despite it having the potential to bring down empires as well as build something from scratch," said the Blantyre based artist.

Produced at Ninja Studios in Lilongwe, DNA says his project is not centered on deep romance but love in general.

"I plan to come up with videos with the help of Shire Video Graphics," added DNA whose videos are currently enjoying airplay in the country's television stations.

DNA has one single album, Misozi, to his name which also contains his hit song Mukandipepesere.

The artist admits that the message in Mukandipepesere emanates from a real life situation he encountered but refused to divulge more saying it is personal.