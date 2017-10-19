Nigeria: PDP Chairmanship - Gbenga Daniel Attacks APC in Declaration Speech

A former Ogun State governor, Gbenga Daniel, on Wednesday used his chairmanship declaration speech to deride the ruling All Progressives Congress as a party that has failed to get national priorities right, while making case for a Peoples Democratic Party's comeback to power

"It is disquieting that the APC-led government claims to focus on fighting corruption, while facts on the ground suggest that Nigeria has become worse off and sinking low even in graft," Mr. Daniel said while launching his campaign to be PDP chairman at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

Mr. Daniel, who led Ogun State twice from 2003 to 2011, said: "Nigeria is yet to have an appreciable 12 months of economic growth under the APC."

"That's an F9; failure," he added.

The national spokesperson for the APC, Bolaji Abdullahi, said his party won't respond to specific attacks from Mr. Daniel.

"There are many people running for PDP chairmanship, I don't think I want to start responding to them individually," Mr. Abdullahi said. "I will wait until you have published your story and see if I should respond to him or not."

When PREMIUM TIMES offered to send him a copy of Mr. Daniel's speech, the spokesperson declined, insisting that any unflattering remarks towards his party would only be countered after they've been published.

Mr. Daniel is locked in a fierce contest for his party's chairmanship position with at least four other political heavyweights.

They include: Tunde Adeniran, a former Minister of Education; Raymond Dokpesi, a media practitioner and politician; Olabode George, a retired naval chief and politician; and Taoheed Adedoja, a politician from Oyo State.

The election is slated for November 18 at Eagle Square, Abuja.

In advance of Wednesday's declaration, Mr. Daniel had canvassed for support during a tour that took him from former President Olusegun Obasanjo's residence in the south; to former Head of State Ibrahim Babangida's home in the central and a former Jigawa Governor, Sule Lamido.

During his speech, Mr. Daniel hailed the economic exploits of the PDP during its 16 years grip on Nigeria's political centre, a feat he claimed the APC had failed to match.

"Under President Olusegun Obasanjo's leadership (1999 - 2007), a government ran by the PDP, the Nigerian economy grew by 91 per cent (as measured by GDP), while during the administration of Alhaji Umar Musa Yar'Adua/Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan (2007/2010 - 2014), the economy grew by 24 per cent," Mr. Daniel said.

"That has been the fastest growth under civilian rule in the history of our great nation, and it happened under the PDP," he added.

The politician, who was prosecuted for allegedly stealing state funds, also brushed off the anti-corruption claims of the APC, saying the party does not have a good grasp of the challenges that poverty poses to Nigeria's development.

"Fighting corruption had an insignificant role in ending poverty," Mr. Daniel said while paraphrasing Ricardo Hausmann, a professor of the Practice of Economic Development at Harvard's John F. Kennedy School of Government.

If elected chairman, Mr. Daniel, 61, said he'll lead the party as a maverick by standing as a unifying figure across the party's ideological divide.

"I stand as a bridge in between conservatively hostile and restlessly progressive different and diverse generations," Mr. Daniel said. "We must harness the abundant energies of our youth and gain from the timeless wisdom of our elders."

"The PDP needs a Chairman that can lead the party to meet the needs, aspirations and yearnings of young Nigerians," he added.

The PDP was voted out of power in the 2015 elections when Mr. Buhari defeated former President Goodluck Jonathan. The party subsequently descended into a vicious internal crisis that lasted nearly 15 months. The Supreme Court later resolved the crisis in favour of the party's establishment, but it's still reeling from its aftermath.

The former governor said the PDP might have become boring over the years, but expressed confidence in the party's ability to rejuvenate itself and offer Nigeria sustainable leadership in a fast-growing world.

"In other words, we can retain the old and still live in the present and into the future," Mr. Daniel said.