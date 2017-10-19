19 October 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: NASS Begins Prayer Exercise, Seeks Unity, End to Economic Crisis

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Solomon Ayado and Ahuraka Isah

Abuja — The National Assembly has embarked on fervent prayers to seek God's guidance to foster national unity and end the economic crisis facing the country.

The prayer exercise, tagged 'National Prayer Breakfast' is organised by the Christian Legislators' Fellowship of the Nigeria comprising Senators and Members of the House of Representatives.

The Theme of this year's Breakfast is "Reconciliation: Gods Power and the New Pathway to National Unity" and the event is being organized to commemorate the 57th independence Anniversary of the nation.

Briefing Senate correspondents in Abuja on Wednesday, the chairman of the group, Senator Banabas Gemade explained that the aim of the epoch making event was to basically seek re-dedication of Nigeria and her people in re-alignment with Gods purposes.

He noted that since the past seven years, the political and socio - economic landscape of the nation has been characterized by threats which have both regional and international implications.

Gemade said, "We have, however, weathered these storms; we are still at present, a reflection of a country at the brinks. Recently, hate speech, divisive and secessionist quests raise their ugly heads, but we fortunately overcame.

"The delivery of public values has seized to be the essence of governance as our fellow countrymen can barely access basic social necessities. These challenges have shaken the very foundation of the Nigerian people's faith in leadership," he stated.

Nigeria

Nigeria Enters League of Steel Exporters

There is strong indication that after cement, Nigeria's steel industry is the next sector to watch as African Industries… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.