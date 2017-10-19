Nigeria: NASS Begins Prayer Exercise, Seeks Unity, End to Economic Crisis

Abuja — The National Assembly has embarked on fervent prayers to seek God's guidance to foster national unity and end the economic crisis facing the country.

The prayer exercise, tagged 'National Prayer Breakfast' is organised by the Christian Legislators' Fellowship of the Nigeria comprising Senators and Members of the House of Representatives.

The Theme of this year's Breakfast is "Reconciliation: Gods Power and the New Pathway to National Unity" and the event is being organized to commemorate the 57th independence Anniversary of the nation.

Briefing Senate correspondents in Abuja on Wednesday, the chairman of the group, Senator Banabas Gemade explained that the aim of the epoch making event was to basically seek re-dedication of Nigeria and her people in re-alignment with Gods purposes.

He noted that since the past seven years, the political and socio - economic landscape of the nation has been characterized by threats which have both regional and international implications.

Gemade said, "We have, however, weathered these storms; we are still at present, a reflection of a country at the brinks. Recently, hate speech, divisive and secessionist quests raise their ugly heads, but we fortunately overcame.

"The delivery of public values has seized to be the essence of governance as our fellow countrymen can barely access basic social necessities. These challenges have shaken the very foundation of the Nigerian people's faith in leadership," he stated.