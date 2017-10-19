Malawi: Multiple Land Ownership Worries Mzuzu City Council

Mzuzu City Council (MCC) says the current land administration structures where land within the city is administered by different players makes it difficult for the council to make decisions in coming up with sustainable ways of averting natural disasters that persistently occur in the city.

According to MCC, land is owned and administered by among others, the council itself, Malawi Housing Corporation and Lands Department, a development which limits the council's decision making powers when it comes to land allocation.

Speaking Thursday during a panel discussion prior to the commemoration of this year's International Disaster Reduction Day, the Council's representative at the discussion, Augustin Gama said some areas which the council declared to be prone to disasters have ended up being allocated to residents by other authorities.

"The public need to know that some areas which have been allocated to the residents do not belong to the council. Lands Department and Malawi Housing Corporation have their own land which they control.

"It is difficult hence, for us as a council to make decisions regarding land which does not belong to us, nonetheless, we ask residents to desist from settling in areas which are known to be prone to disasters," said Gama.

Gama said if the council had exclusive rights to administer land in the city, it could have been easy for the local authority to enforce policies that deter residents from settling in such areas.

He also cited the country's population boom as one of the contributing factors towards the scramble for land by residents who end up settling in natural disaster prone locations.

"We have a lot of people migrating to cities from rural areas in search of greener pastures. This scenario results in some of them settling in cheaper areas which in most cases are either water logged or prone to landslides," said Gama.

Gama said after the 2016 natural disasters that struck the city, the council earmarked 1700 households for relocation from the disaster prone to safer areas but the council has, so far, only managed to find 400 plots.

"The 400 plots cannot accommodate the 1700 households, though after making such a stride some people are still refusing to relocate to these plots," said Gama.

In his contribution, Mzuzu University Lecture, Dr. Mtafu Manda said the city and the government at large need to promote disaster risk management awareness as well as engaging residents on disaster issues.

He said the current standoff between MCC and some residents who refuse to relocate from disaster prone areas is perhaps as a result of lack or poor engagement between the two parties.

This year's International Disaster Reduction Day was commemorated Friday last week in Mzuzu City under the theme Home safe home, reducing exposure and displacement.